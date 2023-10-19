Madras High Court Rejects Bail Request Of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji

Madras High Court today dismissed the bail petition of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji

The Madras High Court today dismissed the bail petition of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.

Justice G Jayachandran dismissed the bail petition of Senthil Balaji.

The judge observed that since the brother of the petitioner was missing and the petitioner was holding the post of a Minister without portfolio, he may likely tamper with witnesses.

Mr Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during the earlier AIADMK regime.



