TTV Dhinakaran To Get His Party Registered, Become General Secretary

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran was unanimously elected as its general secretary on Friday, even as a decision was taken to have it registered as a political party.
The move comes just a day after Lok Sabha and by-elections to 18 assembly seats concluded in Tamil Nadu and days after the Supreme Court had rebuked the group led by former AIADMK leaders Dhinakaran and V K Sasikala for not registering AMMK as a political party.
At a meeting held at the AMMK headquarters in Chennai, it was decided that VK Sasikala, currently the general secretary, would be elevated as president after her four-year imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case ends.
"TTV Dhinakaran has been unanimously elected as AMMK''s general secretary. Also, as informed to the Supreme Court by our advocate, a decision to take steps to register AMMK as a political party was also taken today," AMMK spokesperson C R Saraswati told news agency PTI.
"The post of president would be allotted to our leader V K Sasikala soon after she is released," she added.
TTV Dhinakaran had launched the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) after he and VK Sasikala were expelled from the E Palaniswami-led AIADMK.
