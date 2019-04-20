TTV Dhinakaran To Get His Party Registered, Become General Secretary

The decision was taken at meeting of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam in Chennai. (File)

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran was unanimously elected as its general secretary on Friday, even as a decision was taken to have it registered as a political party.

The move comes just a day after Lok Sabha and by-elections to 18 assembly seats concluded in Tamil Nadu and days after the Supreme Court had rebuked the group led by former AIADMK leaders Dhinakaran and V K Sasikala for not registering AMMK as a political party.

At a meeting held at the AMMK headquarters in Chennai, it was decided that VK Sasikala, currently the general secretary, would be elevated as president after her four-year imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case ends.

"TTV Dhinakaran has been unanimously elected as AMMK''s general secretary. Also, as informed to the Supreme Court by our advocate, a decision to take steps to register AMMK as a political party was also taken today," AMMK spokesperson C R Saraswati told news agency PTI.

"The post of president would be allotted to our leader V K Sasikala soon after she is released," she added.

TTV Dhinakaran had launched the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) after he and VK Sasikala were expelled from the E Palaniswami-led AIADMK.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.