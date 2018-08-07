Karunanidhi Critical, Crowds Gather Outside Chennai Hospital

M Karunanidhi has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai since July 28

DMK President M Karunanidhi has been critical since his health worsened last night, party leaders said today in Chennai. His son MK Stalin met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami at his home. A huge crowd of DMK workers and supporters has massed outside the Kauvery Hospital where Karunanidhi, 94, has been admitted since July 28.

"Ezhundhu Vaa Thalaivaa" (Awake, our leader) and "Vaa, Vaa, Gopalapuram Polaam Vaa" (Come, Come, let''s go to Gopalapuram) were among the slogans raised by the emotionally-charged crowd, referring to the five-time Chief Minister's neighbourhood.

Hundreds of men and women have assembled outside the hospital located in Alwarpet in south Chennai.

"We want to hear the good news about our leader''s health. That is why we are here," said a party member.

The crowd started to swell after the medical bulletin from the hospital on Monday evening said that Karunanidhi''s condition had deteriorated and maintain his vital signs had become a challenge.

"There has been a decline in the medical condition of Karunanidhi. Maintaining his vital organ functions continues to remain a challenge considering his age related ailments," said the hospital statement.

The hospital said Karunanidhi''s response to treatment over the next 24 hours would be critical.

The DMK chief was admitted to Kauvery Hospital for the first time on July 18 for change of tracheostomy tube.

On July 26, the hospital said Karunanidhi was suffering from urinary tract infection and he was being treated with intravenous antibotics and fluids.

However, the DMK leader''s condition turned bad on July 28 with a drop in his blood pressure and he was shifted to the hospital. He has remained there since then.

With inputs from IANS