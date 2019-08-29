Tamil Nadu Man Opens Fire At Toll Plaza After Refusing To Pay, Arrested

The incident occurred at the Kappalur toll plaza, around 450 km south of Tamil Nadu capital Chennai

A 25-year-old man got down from his car and opened fire after refusing to pay at a toll plaza in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district, according to police officials.

Sasikumar, who was travelling in an SUV along with another person, was asked by a toll plaza official to pay toll tax. He then got out of his SUV, pointed his pistol at the sky and opened fire. The man on the driver's seat drove away from the toll plaza, leaving Sasikumar there.

It is not yet clear if the pistol used by Sasikumar was a licensed weapon.

He was soon arrested, police said, adding that an investigation into the incident is on.

"There was no damage to life or property. Investigation is on," a police officer told NDTV.

According to police, Sasikumar was on his way to Tiruchirappalli from Virudhunagar.

The incident occurred at the Kappalur toll plaza which is around 450 km south of Tamil Nadu capital Chennai.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.