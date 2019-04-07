Public Angry Over Rising Attacks On Women, Alleges Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan said the government should take steps to stop attacks against women (File photo)

Makkal Needhi Maiam Chief Kamal Haasan Sunday urged the Tamil Nadu government to take stringent measures to prevent attacks on women, saying such incidents only caused outrage among the public.

Referring to the rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl in the district recently, Kamal Haasan told reporters in Coimbatore that protection to women was found to be reducing and continuous incidents of sexual assaults aroused anger.

The government should take stringent steps to prevent such attacks and allow the police department to function freely, he said.

To a question on pre-poll surveys, Mr Haasan quipped that when each and every political party owned a television channel, the survey would favour them.

He claimed that his party found a place in every genuine survey.

The MNM leader reiterated that his party would ask its candidates to step down if they were not functioning satisfactorily.

The actor-turned politician was in Coimbatore to campaign for the party candidates contesting from Coimbatore and Pollachi constituencies.

