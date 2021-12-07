Jayalalithaa Ex-Aide VK Sasikala Meets Rajinikanth In Chennai

In September 2017, Ms Sasikala was formally removed as the AIADMK chief.

VK Sasikala, the aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, met actor Rajinikanth at the superstar's house in Poes Garden in Chennai on Monday evening, news agency ANI reported.

Ms Sasikala greeted Rajinikanth on his Dadasaheb Phalke award and also enquired about his health, it said.

The superstar had undergone a Carotoid revascularisation procedure in October this year.

In January this year, VK Sasikala, expelled from the AIADMK following an internal power struggle, was released from jail in Bengaluru after serving a four-year imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case.

