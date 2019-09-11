Jayalalithaa's Memorial Turns Wedding Venue For AIADMK Leader's Son

J Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016 and was buried behind the memorial of her mentor (File Photo)

A leader from Tamil Nadu's All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) held his son's wedding ceremony at former party chief J Jayalalithaa's memorial on the Marina beach in Chennai on Wednesday.

The final resting place of Jayalalithaa was decorated for the occasion with a colourful array of flowers and garlands as SP Sambasivaraman alias Satish, son of AIADMK leader S Bhavanishankar, married R Deepika in a traditional ceremony.

The couple sat right in front of the memorial for the wedding ceremony along with friends and relatives.

A priest chanted hymns and the marriage was solemnised with the groom tying the "mangalsutra" around the bride's neck.

An "aarti" was also performed as a mark of respect to Jayalalithaa. Party workers said the marriage at the memorial gave them the satisfaction of the wedding being blessed by the late leader.

Using flowers, two-leaves symbol of the AIADMK was drawn in green on the floor and the portrait of Jayalalithaa was decorated with garlands.

Veteran party leader A Thamizh Magan Hussain, former State Minister S Gokula Indira attended the wedding.

J Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016 and was buried behind the memorial of her mentor and AIADMK founder leader MG Ramachandran abutting the Marina Beach.

