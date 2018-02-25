J Jayalalithaa Birth Anniversary: AIADMK Launches Tamil Daily, Unveils Her Statue A festive mood was palpable at the party headquarters on the occasion of Ms Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary, the first such event after Mr Palaniswami and Mr Panneerselvam came together.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Chief Minister K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam unveiled the bronze statue at the party headquarters Chennai: A life-size statue of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa was unveiled and the ruling AIADMK's official Tamil Daily was launched Saturday at the party headquarters here on her 70th birth anniversary, which was celebrated by party cadres across Tamil Nadu.



Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam, who are also AIADMK coordinators, unveiled the bronze statue of the late leader at the party headquarters.



They also launched the party's official Tamil daily 'Namadhu Puratchi Thalaivi Amma,' (Our Revolutionary Leader Amma) on the occasion.



'Dr Namadhu MGR,' which was founded by Ms Jayalalithaa and previously was the official Tamil daily of the AIADMK, is now aligned towards sidelined leader T T V Dhinakaran and V K Sasikala, who is in jail.



A festive mood was palpable at the party headquarters on the occasion of Ms Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary, the first such event after Mr Palaniswami and Mr Panneerselvam came together, easing out Ms Sasikala and her kin Mr Dhinakaran from the party last year.



The statue of Amma, with a rose garland and the party's two-leaves symbol in her right hand, was unveiled near the one of AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran, which was also decorated.



As the statue was unveiled, firecrackers were burst and sweets distributed among party cadre who raised slogans hailing Jayalalithaa. Several events, including community feasts and distribution of aid to the needy, were held by party functionaries and cadre across the state.



Similar events were also held by rival leader Mr Dhinakaran.



At Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district, gold rings were presented to babies born on Saturday at a government hospital.



A life-size statue of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa was unveiled and the ruling AIADMK's official Tamil Daily was launched Saturday at the party headquarters here on her 70th birth anniversary, which was celebrated by party cadres across Tamil Nadu.Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam, who are also AIADMK coordinators, unveiled the bronze statue of the late leader at the party headquarters.They also launched the party's official Tamil daily 'Namadhu Puratchi Thalaivi Amma,' (Our Revolutionary Leader Amma) on the occasion.'Dr Namadhu MGR,' which was founded by Ms Jayalalithaa and previously was the official Tamil daily of the AIADMK, is now aligned towards sidelined leader T T V Dhinakaran and V K Sasikala, who is in jail.A festive mood was palpable at the party headquarters on the occasion of Ms Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary, the first such event after Mr Palaniswami and Mr Panneerselvam came together, easing out Ms Sasikala and her kin Mr Dhinakaran from the party last year.The statue of Amma, with a rose garland and the party's two-leaves symbol in her right hand, was unveiled near the one of AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran, which was also decorated.As the statue was unveiled, firecrackers were burst and sweets distributed among party cadre who raised slogans hailing Jayalalithaa. Several events, including community feasts and distribution of aid to the needy, were held by party functionaries and cadre across the state. Similar events were also held by rival leader Mr Dhinakaran.At Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district, gold rings were presented to babies born on Saturday at a government hospital.