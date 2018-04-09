Gold-Winning Marathon Runner Sells Tea To Make A Living Even as her responsibilities don't allow her to run full time, she doesn't miss her morning workout session and runs for 21 kilometres every day as part of her practice

State-level athlete A Kalaimani makes not more than 500 per day from her tea stall. Coimbatore: A state-level runner from Tamil Nadu, who has four gold medals to her credit, is selling tea in order to raise her family and three children. A Kalaimani, 45, who has participated in 41-km marathons, now spends most of her time at a tea stall in Coimbatore.



"There is no help from government for sportspersons. I earn Rs 400-500 per day from the tea shop to run my family," Ms Kalaimani told news agency ANI.



Even as her responsibilities don't allow her to run full time, she doesn't miss her morning workout session and runs for 21 kilometres every day as part of her practice.



Ms Kalaimani has studied up to Class 10 and participated in kabaddi and athletics events during her school days.



She said, "I had approached the banks for loans but they refused. So I was forced to seek monetary help from a friend to participate in sports events."



With inputs from ANI



