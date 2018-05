A case has been registered and investigation is on. (Representational)

Two youth drowned allegedly while taking bath in Bhavani river in the district, police said today.The deceased identified as Bharanikumar(19) and Arunkumar(20) were taking bath in the river along with five others, last evening when the incident occurred, they said.The duo drowned and were washed away, even as the others screamed for help, they added. On receiving information, a team of Fire and Rescue Services personnel came to the spot and retrieved the bodies.A case has been registered and investigation is on, police said.