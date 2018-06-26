In 'Sex For Degrees' Case, Court Allows For Teacher's Voice Test Justice D Krishnakumar sent assistant professor Nirmala Devi, who was in judicial remand, to a three-day CB-CID custody from June 27 for the purpose of taking her to Chennai and conducting the test.

The assistant professor was working with the Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai. Madurai: The Madras High Court bench in Madurai on Monday gave permission to the CB-CID to take a woman professor, arrested on charges of trying to lure students to extend sexual favours to "some officials" in return for higher marks, to Chennai for conducting a voice test.



Justice D Krishnakumar sent assistant professor Nirmala Devi, who was in judicial remand, to a three-day CB-CID custody from June 27 for the purpose of taking her to Chennai and conducting the test.



The CB-CID, probing the sensational case, had moved the court, submitting that Nirmala Devi's voice samples were required to be taken to verify the voice in the audio clip, purportedly containing her conversation with the students.



It had said the testing facilities were not available in Madurai and wanted the court's permission to take her to Chennai.



The woman was arrested on April 16, a day after an audio clip in which she purportedly told some girl students "to adjust with some officials" for higher marks and money went viral on the social media.



The assistant professor was working with the Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai, affiliated to the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU). She was suspended after the scandal came to light.



