In 'Sex For Degrees' Case, CID Moves Court For Voice Test On Teacher The woman teacher was arrested on April 16, a day after an audio clip in which she purportedly advised some girl students "to adjust with some officials" for higher marks.

Nirmala Devi, who was remanded to judicial custody, has denied any sexual angle to her advice Madurai: The Central Branch of the Central Intelligence Department or CB-CID probing the sensational case of a college teacher's alleged attempt to lure students to extend sexual favours in return for better grades, has moved the Madras High Court for conducting a voice test on her.



When the petition came up for hearing on Tuesday, Justice D Krishnakumar issued notice to Assistant Professor Nirmala Devi of a private college in neighbouring Viruhunagar district, asking her to file her reply. He then posted the matter to July 25 for further hearing.



The woman teacher was arrested on April 16, a day after an audio clip in which she purportedly advised some girl students "to adjust with some officials" for higher marks and money went viral in the social media.



Devi, who was remanded to judicial custody, has, however, denied any sexual angle to her advice. She claimed that she had made the advice "in the right spirit" and not with any hidden motive or agenda.



In its petition, the CB-CID submitted that they had to test Devi's voice sample to verify the voice in the audio clip.



Besides, as there was no facility available in Madurai to take samples of her voice, the petitioner also sought the court's permission to take her to Chennai.



The assistant professor was working with the Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai, affiliated to the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU).



In a related development, the high court today dismissed the bail petition of a research student of the MKU, who has also been arrested in the case.



Justice GR Swaminathan dismissed the petition of Karuppaswamy after the CB-CID police opposed the plea, saying there was a close link between Devi, the first accused in the case, and the petitioner.



The petitioner claimed that the main accused in the case was yet to be arrested and alleged that the police were working to protect the person.



The petitioner moved the high court as his bail application was rejected by the lower court.



Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, in his capacity as chancellor of the university, had set up a one-man inquiry committee to look into the charges.



