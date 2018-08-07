In A First, Chennai Theatre Screens Special Show For Autistic Children

SPI Cinema's special initiative, SENS screened shows designed for people with special needs.

As viewers walked into one of the many screens at the bustling Satyam Cinemas in Chennai, the lights were turned up, sound turned slightly down, and people moved around as the watched "The Jungle Book" on the big screen.

The reason -- SPI Cinema's special initiative, SENS that screens shows designed for people with special needs. The one of a kind experience invites autistic children to express themselves and create a unique experience for the audience.

The show, that is to be screened on the first Sunday every month at the theatre, drew 87 people for its first show yesterday, mostly autistic children and accompanying parents.

During the screening, children were welcome walk around, sit where they wanted or even talk to people present there without any questions asked. Certain changes in lighting and sound were made consciously so as to make the audience comfortable, giving them a congenial viewing experience.

Laughing aloud during the film, 22-year-old, Nikilesh said he had "a whale of a time" watching "The Jungle Book".

His mother Kausalya Murali said "My son normally watches movies a speaks aloud while doing so. This experience lets him do that". His father Murali added "Here everyone is enjoying . That's what parents want, they want their children to be happy".

For 8-year-old Vandana it was her first time at a cinema hall. Her mother Dhanalakshmi said the occasion gave them the opportunity to take her daughter out and let her be herself.

The idea, according to the organisers at SPI cinemas, was built on cinema for everyone. The initiative will also be implemented across their multiplexes in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

"We hope other theatres will also incorporate shows like this so everyone can come and enjoy the movie," Spokesperson of SPL Cinemas, Preetha said.

Mala Chinnappa, Founder, Special World who led the initiative said, "Before, parents would book exclusive preview theatres to provide this experience to children." If someone takes one step, you often see that the public and society welcomes and accepts everyone.