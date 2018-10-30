Have Not Asked TTV Dhinakaran To Return To Party: E Palaniswami

The 18 AIADMK lawmakers, including TTV Dhinakaran, were disqualified last year

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Tuesday that the party has not extended any invitation to sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran to return to the ruling party fold but only to those who had gone "off track."

Referring to the party extending an olive branch to 18 disqualified lawmakers, the AIADMK joint coordinator said some people were "lured away" with an intention to "break" the ruling party.

"Some people went off track and we have invited them to return. We have not extended invitation to TTV Dhinakaran because he is not a member of AIADMK," he told reporters in Madurai.

"We invite you with love and affection to join a massive people's movement nurtured by Puratchi Thalaiva MGR and Puratchi Thalaivi Amma," O Panneerselvam, the AIADMK coordinator, and E Palaniswami had said.

Their invitation had come in the wake of the Madras High Court's upholding an order to disqualify 18 rebel AIADMK MLAs.