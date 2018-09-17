BJP Leader H Raja To Face Contempt Proceedings For 'Derogatory Remarks'

On Monday, the Madras High Court directed H Raja to appear before it in four weeks.

The Madras High Court suo moto initiated contempt proceedings against BJP National Secretary H Raja over his alleged "derogatory remarks" against the judiciary on Saturday.

Mr Raja had allegedly picked up a fight with policemen in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai when a Ganesh Chaturthi procession was stopped citing court orders against the procession route.

He was caught on camera fighting with the police officials who paved certain restrictions, during the procession. Opposition DMK today demanded action against him while the AIADMK government deprecated the BJP leader's remarks.

Mr Raja, known for stirring controversies by his remarks, engaged in a verbal duel with the policemen calling the force as "anti-Hindu" and "highly corrupt." His outbursts came after police declined permission for taking out the idol procession through a particular route citing "a court order."

"You are not allowing people to celebrate Pournami, I don't care about High Court or anything," H Raja had said.

On Monday, the Madras High Court directed H Raja to appear before it in four weeks.

The Pudukkottai police had booked a case against Mr Raja on Saturday under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Mr Raja has denied making derogatory remarks about the judiciary and said his voice in the video clip was edited to tarnish his image.

