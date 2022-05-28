Woman Trampled to Death By Elephant in Tamil Nadu

Malu was killed by the elephant past midnight.(Representational)

A 40-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in the early hours of Saturday, when she had gone to empty her bowels outside her house near Gudalur in Nilgiris district, the second such incident in the last two days, police said.

Malu (40) was attacked and killed by the wild elephant past midnight on Saturday near her house in Ovalley Farm.

Forest department officials rushed to the spot and sent the body to Gudalur Government Hospital for a post-mortem.

On May 26, Anandan was attacked by a wild elephant near Aruttuparai in Ovalley when he was going to open his tea stall around 6 am, resulting in his death on the spot,

The deaths led to protests by the villagers.

Forest department officials swung into action immediately and brought two kumkis --tamed elephants-- from Mudumalai Tiger Reserve to drive out the wild elephant.

Following the deaths, agitated villagers demanded the forest department to take immediate measures to drive out five other elephants roaming around nearby villages and protect the local residents.

The department also issued a warning to the villagers not to venture out alone.

