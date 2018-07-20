Guard Who Raped Chennai Girl Learnt How To Give Sedatives At Hospital

Those arrested included a liftman, security guards, plumbers, electricians and other maintenance staff.

One of the 17 men, accused of raping an 11-year-old girl at a posh apartment complex in Chennai, had worked as a security guard at a hospital, where the police say he learnt how to give sedatives used on women during childbirth.

It is these sedatives that the man, now a security guard at the apartment complex, gave to the girl before raping her, police say and add he also shot videos of the child, blackmailed and threatened her.

The police have found syringes from the apartment complex and are now trying to determine what other sedatives could have been given to the 11-year-old.

The girl was allegedly sedated and given spiked soft drinks by the attackers, who included security guards, electricians and plumbers.

Those arrested included a liftman, security guards, plumbers, electricians and other maintenance staff working at the apartment complex where the girl lived with her family and where she was allegedly sexually assaulted several times.

A 66-year-old lift operator was the first to assault the girl, the police said. He allegedly invited others, who filmed each other raping the child. The cycle of abuse continued.

The accused allegedly took the girl to various places in the complex, including the basement, terrace, gym and public restrooms. Even though the complex has a network of CCTV cameras, the police say many do not function allowing the men to pick uncovered areas for the assault.

The girl confided in her elder sister, who told their parents and a complaint was filed on Sunday. The men were arrested the next day.

Amid the shock and outrage over the incident, the accused were arrested and produced before the women's court in Chennai on Tuesday when a group of agitated lawyers punched and kicked them, while dragging them down the staircase as they were being escorted out.

The court had remanded all the 17 in judicial custody till July 31.