Devotees In Tamil Nadu Queue Up At Temples To Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi was celebrated across Tamil Nadu with religious fervour.

Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi was celebrated across Tamil Nadu on Thursday with religious fervour as the devotees queued up at various temples to offer prayers.

Devotees, dressed in new clothes, offered 'Kozhukattai,' a sweet delicacy in south India, to Ganesha, believed to be the remover of obstacles and the provider of knowledge.

Idols of Lord Ganesha have been installed in many places across the state for people to offer prayers before they are immersed in the Bay of Bengal after week-long celebrations.

In Chennai, police have identified designated spots for immersion of idols.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami extended greetings to the people on the occasion and wished them prosperity and wellness.

In Puducherry, devotees gather over 350-year-old Manakula Vinayakar temple in the heart of the town since early morning to offer prayers to the presiding deity.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha at the temple and distributed 'laddoos' among the devotees.

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi also greeted the people on the occasion.