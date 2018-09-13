Ganesh Chaturthi: PM Modi, Smriti Irani, Other Leaders Greet The Nation

Ganesh Chaturthi is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Chauth.

Ganesh Chaturthi festivities have begun in the country today. The 10-day festival celebrates the birthday of Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom and remover of obstacles. Amid the chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya", people are bringing the Ganpati idol home today. Some are also participating in street processions, visiting famous pandals where Lord Ganesha's idols are placed. People are decked up in fine clothes and sweets are being prepared as a festival treat. On the last of the festival on Anant Chaturdashi or Ganesh Visarjan on September 22, the Ganesha idols will be immersed into a water body - a sea or a river.

As the grand celebrations began, leaders wished the nation on Ganesh Chaturthi on micro-blogging site Twitter. Here's what they are saying:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the nation on Ganesh Chaturthi:

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.



pic.twitter.com/UupNvwOpMf - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 13, 2018

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani greets the nation on Ganesh Chaturthi:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Marathi. Over 15,000 Ganesha idols are immersed in Mumbai alone:

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley shared his greetings for all on Ganesh Chaturthi:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's wish on Ganesh Chaturthi:

Tribute to the great writer Bibhutibhusan Bandyopadhay on his birth anniversary

- Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 12, 2018

Other leaders like Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Suresh Prabhu, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari also shared their wishes with the nation on Ganesh Chaturthi.