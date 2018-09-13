Ganesh Chaturthi Treat In Andhra - A Special 580 Kg Laddoo

Ganesh Chaturthi: The laddoo has been prepared by PVVV Mallikarjuna Rao, famous as Malle Babu.

For Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, an Andhra Pradesh-based sweet manufacturer has prepared a special laddoo that weights around 580 kilograms. The laddoo, popularly known as 'Maha Prasadam', was transported to Hyderabad's Film Nagar on Wednesday evening. It will be brought to Khairatabad Ganesh Mandap later in the day. The prasadam will be distributed among the people after the pooja, reports news agency ANI.



The giant laddoo has been prepared by PVVV Mallikarjuna Rao, famous as Malle Babu The ingriedients of the laddoo are 220 kg of sugar, 145 kg of cow ghee, 175 kg of bengal gram, 25 kg of cashew nuts, 13 kg of almonds, 3 kg of cardamom, 1 kg of green camphor.



The Ganeshotsav festivities begin on Ganesh Chaturthi (September 13) and end after 10 days on Anant Chaturdashi, also known as the day of Ganesh Visarjan. On this day, devotees immerse idol of Lord Ganesha in a water body close by. The gala celebration includes new clothes, sweets and dance processions on streets. Modak, a sweet dumpling, is offered to the Ganesha idol and also received as prasad during the 10-day festival that reveres Lord Ganesha.



Ganesh Chaturthi is observed throughout India. Special preparations are done in in the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Telangana, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh. In Mumbai alone, around 150,000 statues are immersed annually.



