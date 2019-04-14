More Than 500 Crores Unaccounted Cash, Jewellery Seized In Tamil Nadu

A poll official said Rs 129.51 crore in cash has been recovered till Friday (Representational)

Unaccounted cash, gold and other valuable items worth Rs 552.23 crore have been seized in Tamil Nadu since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect on March 10, the Election Commission said Saturday.

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said Rs 129.51 crore in cash has been recovered till Friday.

Gold and silver ornaments, besides liquor, laptops and clothes worth Rs 422.72 crore were seized since the code of conduct came into effect, he told reporters here.

On preparations for the April 18 Lok Sabha elections, he said 5,874 zonal teams have been formed to take up poll related work.

He said 7,225 poll booths have been identified "vulnerable" in the state and steps are being taken to monitor them using surveillance cameras.

Central armed forces and micro observers will also maintain vigil at these booths, he said.

