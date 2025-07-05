"Our Goal Is...": EPS Launches AIADMK Campaign Logo Ahead Of 2026 Polls

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday launched his 2026 election campaign with the release of a new logo and slogan from the party headquarters, 'MGR Maligai', in Chennai. He announced that his statewide campaign titled 'Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom' (Let's Protect People, Let's Redeem Tamil Nadu) will begin from Coimbatore on July 7, covering eight districts in the first phase.

The newly launched campaign logo featured two leaves with the AIADMK flag, a raised fist symbolising revolution, and the slogans 'Puratchi Tamizharin Ezhuchi Payanam' and 'Tamilagathai Kappom, Makkalai Meetpom', reinforcing the party's mission to protect and uplift the people of Tamil Nadu.

While addressing the event, Edappadi Palaniswami said, "Following the footsteps of Perarignar Anna, our leaders MGR and Amma have lived their lives for people. AIADMK is following that and working for the welfare of people."

Taking a sharp jibe at Chief Minister MK Stalin, Mr Palaniswami added, "Chief Minister MK Stalin says Opposition leader now only meeting the people. But CM thinks speaking about me, but actually, he is speaking about himself. I always live with the people."

Mr Palaniswami made it clear that although this was a campaign tour, it carried a much larger political goal.

"Our goal is to remove this evil government," he added, setting a confrontational tone ahead of the 2026 state elections.

"To defeat DMK, all like-minded parties should unite. They also should accept our request, which is our opinion," he further said.

He later added that Union Minister Amit Shah has already mentioned that AIADMK will head the NDA alliance in the State, and he will be the candidate for the Chief Minister post.

Earlier, AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan welcomed the reported remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the BJP-AIADMK alliance and the chief ministerial candidate for the 2026 Assembly elections. He said that all was well within the BJP-AIADMK alliance and that Edappadi K Palaniswami would lead the state again.

