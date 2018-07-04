Dog Dies While Trying To Save Farmer From Electrocution

Local people visited the spot in large numbers after hearing about the tragedy (Representational)

A farmer in Usilampatti, Madurai died after getting electrocuted as he rushed to his cow's aid on seeing it collapse after the cow stepped on a live wire. Meanwhile, the farmer's dog also met the same fate as he was trying to save his master by pulling the cable.

Police said the 65-year-old farmer M Mokkusu of Kalkondalpatti saw his cow, which was grazing in the field, collapse. The cow had come in contact with a live wire which got snapped due to heavy rains late last night and the farmer also got electrocuted when he tried to rescue the animal. His dog also got electrocuted while trying to help his master.

