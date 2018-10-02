DMK's Corruption Charges Baseless; Will Face Cases In Court: AIADMK

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam was responding to queries on the DMK filing graft complaints against ruling party leaders, including him and CM K Palaniswami.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: October 02, 2018 20:04 IST
O Panneerselvam says AIADMK will defeat DMK. (File)

Chennai: 

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu today dismissed its arch rival DMK's corruption charges against it as "baseless" and vowed to successfully fight the cases in court.

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam was responding to reporters' queries on the DMK filing graft complaints against ruling party leaders, including him and Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

"These are baseless charges. We will face the charges in court with proper evidence and defeat them (DMK)," he said.

The DMK has filed complaints alleging corruption against Palaniswami, Panneerselvam and Local Administration Minister S P Velumani with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption and also moved the Madras High Court, alleging inaction by the vigilance.

The opposition party on Monday had filed a complaint against Electricity Minister P Thangamani, alleging corruption in purchase of coal and wind power.

