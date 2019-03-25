DMK Suspends Actor Radha Ravi For Distasteful Comments On Tamil Actress

Radha Ravi's comments on Nayanthara drew flak and sharp criticism on social media.

The DMK has suspended veteran actor Radha Ravi for his distasteful comments about a popular actress at a film event on Saturday.

Radha Ravi, while attending a function ahead of the release of the film Kolayuthir Kaalam, had made comments about actress Nayanthara being cast to play the role of a 'ghost' and 'Sita' in different films.

"Earlier we used to cast actresses like K R Vijaya for role of a Goddess. Today, anyone can be cast to play a goddess. They can cast someone who you want to pray to when you look at them, they can also cast someone you want to call towards you when you see them, Mr Ravi said. Nayanthara was not present at the event.

His comments drew flak and sharp criticism on social media with actors Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar and filmmaker Vignesh Shivn slamming Mr Ravi for the insensitive remarks.

DMK Chief MK Stalin also called the comment unacceptable and assured that action will be taken against him. "Radha Ravi's comments are unacceptable in DMK which puts women's rights in the forefront. Party cadre should express without indignity and action will be taken on those who violate," Mr Stalin tweeted.

Last year, Radha Ravi had faced #MeToo allegations by an artist who alleged he called her home and harassed her.

Vocalist Chinmayi who had levelled the allegation was debarred from the dubbing union headed by Radha Ravi on the ground that she failed to renew her membership. Ms Chinmayi had denied the charge.

