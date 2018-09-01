Don't Touch MK Stalin's Feet: DMK Advisory For Workers

MK Stalin became the DMK chief on August 28 (File)

Don't touch the feet of MK Stalin, the new DMK president, it makes him uncomfortable, the party advised its members today. The party said in a statement that the workers must give up "the servitude of touching the feet to grab attention and cooperate to foster a good political culture."



The DMK asked its cadres to just say 'Vanakkam' with love to greet MK Stalin, who recently became the president of the party days after his father and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's death.



"We urge the cadres to not cause unease to party president M K Stalin by touching his feet...let us guard the principle of duty, dignity and discipline," the party headquarters said in a release.



The DMK was critical of the AIADMK workers and leaders touching feet of late AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa.



The party said Mr Stalin had appealed to DMK workers not to touch his feet when he became the acting president. However, when he became DMK president on August 28, party functionaries showered him with gifts and touched his feet at party headquarters in Chennai.



The party also asked its workers to stop gifting MK Stalin garlands and shawls. It said that books should be gifted, which will be distributed to libraries across Tamil Nadu.



Similarly, showy banners and flex boards to disseminate information on party events that disrupt traffic and inconvenience people must be avoided.

