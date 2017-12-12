Dense Fog In Chennai Hits Flight Operations

Heavy fog in Chennai affected air traffic movement today at Chennai Airport, with two international flights being diverted to Bengaluru, officials said.The fog also resulted in delayed departure and arrival of seven flights this morning, airport officials added.Earlier, two international services bound for Chennai, from Mauritius and Riyadh, were diverted to Bengaluru, about 300 kms from here, following dense fog.However, the carriers later arrived here, they added.Flights to and from different destinations including Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kochi suffered delays ranging up to 20 minutes, officials added.