Cyclone Ockhi: 150 Tamil Nadu And Kerala Fishermen Safe In Lakshadweep

While families of many missing fishermen anxiously wait for their return in both Tamil Nadu and Kerala, around 150 fishermen from these two states are safe around the islands of Lakshadweep.NDTV has learnt 15 boats have went adrift to the Lakshadweep area following high speed winds crossing 80 km per hour.Lakshadweep Administrator Faruk Khan told NDTV, "Many boats have been cited here. Some fishermen have moved to the land but most of them have chosen to stay on board. We will alert authorities in both states soon after we do enumeration."Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami has asked Home Minister Rajnath Singh to deploy helicopters of Coast Guard and Navy to search the missing fishermen. Authorities in Tamil Nadu say 60 fishermen from the state are still missing.The Indian Coast Guard, Air Force, and the Navy have already rescued more than a hundred fishermen.Originating near Sri Lanka over the Bay of Bengal, on Friday Cyclone Ockhi moved over the Arabian sea via Comorin, the confluence of the Bay of Bengal, triggering heavy rains and high speed wind in Lakshadweep islands.Dr K Satyagopal, the Relief Commissioner of Tamil Nadu said, "We are awaiting the exact list of fishermen cited in Lakshadweep. Irrespective of that the Navy and Air Force are searching for the fishermen 24 x 7".