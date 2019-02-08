Court Reserves Verdict On TTV Dhinakaran's Plea On Party Symbol

Election Commission had told Supreme Court that a symbol cannot be allotted to TTV Dhinakaran's party.

The Delhi High Court today reserved its verdict on TTV Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala's pleas challenging the Election Commission's decision to recognise the group led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami as the real AIADMK party and allotting it the ''two leaves'' symbol.

A bench comprising Justices GS Sistani and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal asked all the sides, including the two leaders to file their statements within three days so that it could write the judgement and deliver it within four weeks.

TTV Dinakaran had floated Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) after he and VK Sasikala were expelled from the E Palaniswami-led AIADMK.

The top court had also vacated its order of abeyance on High Court's interim decision of which directed the EC to allot a common symbol, preferably that of a ''pressure cooker'', and a name to the then AIADMK (Amma) faction led by TTV Dhinakaran.

The top court had said that since the matter was pending before the High Court for final adjudication, there was no just reason as to why the interim arrangement of allotting ''pressure cooker'' symbol by the poll panel ought not to continue.

"If the writ petition is not finally disposed of by the division bench of the High Court within four weeks from today, the Election Commission shall process the application of the group represented by respondent No.1 (Dhinakaran) in terms of the directions given by the High Court vide interim order dated March 9, 2018 and issue appropriate directions within two weeks there from (i.e., four weeks plus two weeks, from today)," it had said.

It had also said if the EC issues any notification for bypolls for vacant assembly seats, before the expiry of six weeks period or parliamentary elections, the poll panel shall pass appropriate directions as per the High Court order.