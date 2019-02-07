Decide On Jayalalithaa's Two Leaves Symbol In A Month, Orders Top Court

TTV Dhinakaran had moved the Supreme Court earlier this month, asking that the Election Commission be ordered to allow his party to use the pressure cooker as symbol for the coming Lok Sabha election.

Tamil Nadu | Edited by | Updated: February 07, 2019 12:13 IST
TTV Dhinakaran's party is not registered as political party yet, the the Election Commission said


Chennai: 

TTV Dhinakaran, the nephew of VK Sasikala, will not get the pressure cooker symbol for his party, the AMMK (Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam). Instead, the Supreme Court ordered the Delhi High Court today to take a decision on who should get the two leaves symbol of the AIADMK.

The court has given a month's time to the High Court to dispose of the case. In case the High Court cannot take a call, the decision will be taken by the Election Commission, the top court said.

The Commission had told the top court that it cannot allot the pressure cooker symbol as Mr Dhinakaran's party is not registered as political party yet.

