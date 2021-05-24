Tamil Nadu Couple Books Chartered Flight For Wedding, Flouts Covid Rules

The groom was photographed tying mangalsutra to the bride.

A Madurai couple decided to seal their special bond of love by getting married in the sky! The couple booked an entire chartered flight and flew from Madurai to Bengaluru while the wedding ceremony was held mid-air. Relatives and guests were the other passengers on the flight.

In a video of the event that has gone viral on the internet, the groom is seen tying the mangalsutra, and getting photographed with his new bride. The photographer in one shot encourages them to smile for the camera.

A couple tied the knot on-board a chartered flight from Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Their relatives & guests were on the same flight.



"A SpiceJet chartered flight was booked y'day from Madurai. Airport Authority officials unaware of the mid-air marriage ceremony," says Airport Director pic.twitter.com/wzMCyMKt5m — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

Others are also seen standing behind the couple and there are also visuals of the inside of the aircraft with people sitting and enjoying the function. Most of them were seen without face masks and not observing Covid-19 protocols.

"A SpiceJet chartered flight was booked yesterday from Madurai. Airport Authority officials were unaware of the mid-air marriage ceremony", informed Madurai Airport Director, S Senthil Valavan.

The aviation regulator DGCA has now initiated investigation into the mid-air wedding ceremony.

DGCA has initiated investigations on mid-air marriage. It has sought a full report from the airline & Airport Authority. SpiceJet crew is off rostered. Airline directed to lodge complaint against those not following COVID appropriate behavior with relevant authorities: DGCA pic.twitter.com/aTNyjIKOFO — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

As per the visuals, the flight seemed to be full capacity.

In social media videos the bride, wearing a saree, was seen bedecked with flowers and jewellery and the groom was seen dressed in traditional south Indian attire.

Tamil Nadu is currently under lockdown till May 31 due to prevailing Covid-19 restrictions.