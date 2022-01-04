Watch: MK Stalin Stops Car, Distributes Masks To Violators In Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was today seen distributing masks in the streets of Chennai as the southern state records a spike in coronavirus cases like the rest of the country.

In a video he shared on Twitter, he is seen distributing masks among people after stopping his car. He said he saw some people without masks in the streets.



"On my way back to the camp office from the headquarters, I noticed that some people were not wearing masks in public. I gave them the mask," reads the rough translation of his tweet in a Tamil.

"Everyone please wear a mask!" Stalin appealed.

Ever since the pandemic had hit the country, authorities have been repeatedly asking people to wear masks in public places or face a penalty.