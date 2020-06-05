Tamil Nadu Reports 1,438 COVID-19 Cases In A Day, Total Crosses 28,000-Mark

Chennai alone accounted for 1,116 coronavirus cases (Representational)

Tamil Nadu continued to witness a surge in COVID-19 infections with 1,438 cases and 12 deaths reported today, taking the count to 28,694 and fatalities to 232.

Of the fresh positive cases, Chennai alone accounted for 1,116 with the state capital's aggregate touching a whopping 19,826.

Continuing with the trend of a new high everyday, Tamil Nadu on the sixth straight day today reported 1,000 plus cases and the newly infected include six people from Qatar, five from Dubai and one from Sri Lanka, a health department bulletin said.

As many as 15,692 samples were tested today and cumulatively 5,60,673 specimens have been examined.

Those dead include a 44-year-old woman with chronic kidney disease and hypertension, the bulletin said.