Cop In Trouble Over Purported Picture Of Him Feeding Cake To Gangster The inspector allegedly participated in the birthday party of the offender Suseendran, facing 22 criminal cases, including murder, recently and fed him a piece of cake.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Police today said the inspector had been relieved from the station duty. (Representational) Salem, Tamil Nadu: A police inspector here has been relieved from duty and an inquiry ordered after a photo purportedly showing him feeding birthday cake to a repeated offender went viral on social media.



Police today said the inspector attached to Kannagurichi Police station had been relieved from the station duty and placed on "wait list" (list of officials waiting for posting) on the orders of city police commissioner.



The inspector allegedly participated in the birthday party of the offender Suseendran, facing 22 criminal cases, including murder, recently and fed him a piece of cake.



The photograph purportedly showing the inspector feeding the cake was circulated in Whatsapp since last evening.



The Commissioner took note of it and relieved the inspector of the station duty and ordered a departmental inquiry, police added.



A police inspector here has been relieved from duty and an inquiry ordered after a photo purportedly showing him feeding birthday cake to a repeated offender went viral on social media.Police today said the inspector attached to Kannagurichi Police station had been relieved from the station duty and placed on "wait list" (list of officials waiting for posting) on the orders of city police commissioner.The inspector allegedly participated in the birthday party of the offender Suseendran, facing 22 criminal cases, including murder, recently and fed him a piece of cake. The photograph purportedly showing the inspector feeding the cake was circulated in Whatsapp since last evening.The Commissioner took note of it and relieved the inspector of the station duty and ordered a departmental inquiry, police added.