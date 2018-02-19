Cop In Trouble Over Purported Picture Of Him Feeding Cake To Gangster

Police today said the inspector attached to Kannagurichi Police station had been relieved from the station duty and placed on "wait list" (list of officials waiting for posting) on the orders of city police commissioner.
The inspector allegedly participated in the birthday party of the offender Suseendran, facing 22 criminal cases, including murder, recently and fed him a piece of cake.
The Commissioner took note of it and relieved the inspector of the station duty and ordered a departmental inquiry, police added.