Professor Arrested For Cheating People Of Rs 5 Crore In Tamil Nadu

The professor was arrested for allegedly cheating people to the tune of Rs 5 crore. (Representational)

A professor of a college was arrested, while a search was on for his son and daughter-in-law for allegedly cheating people to the tune of Rs 5 crore in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, police said.

Based on a complaint from one of the victims that the three collected the amount from many people by promising them high returns, police swung into action.

The police raided the house of the professor, recovered incriminating documents and seized an SUV.

The professor was arrested and produced before a court in Pollachi which remanded him in custody, the police said.

Search was on for the couple, they said.