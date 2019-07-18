Coimbatore Traffic Police Get Body-Cam To Curb Violations

On the sidelines of handing over cameras to traffic police personnel, Coimbatore Police Commissioner Sumit Saran said, "The cameras would help monitor the violations online."

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: July 18, 2019 09:33 IST
Coimbatore traffic police personnel have been provided with body-worn cameras


Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: 

The Coimbatore traffic police on Wednesday received cameras, which have to be worn on the body, so that transparency is ensured in monitoring traffic violations.

On the sidelines of handing over cameras to traffic police personnel, Coimbatore Police Commissioner Sumit Saran said, "The cameras would help monitor the violations online."   

"The footage of cameras is available online which can help control traffic offences and a watch can also be maintained on the police personnel on duty whether they are indulging in unwanted activities like corruption," he said.

Initially, 20 cameras were handed over and they were sponsored by non-governmental organisation UYIR.



