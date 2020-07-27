Chennai Woman Withdraws Harassment Case Against BJP-Linked Student Body Leader

Dr Subbiah Shanmugam is also the Head of the Surgical Oncology Department at the Kilpauk Medical College

The family of the Chennai woman who had filed a harrasment complaint against the national president of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), has withdrawn their police complaint allegedly over pressure from the association of the apartment complex where both of them live.

Dr Subbiah Shanmugam, who is also the Head of the Surgical Oncology Department at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, had been accused of harassing his 62-year-old neighbour after she asked him to pay for using her parking slot at the apartment complex.

The woman's family says that Dr Shanmugam urinated at the doorstep of the woman, threw used face masks and garbage, besides harassing her on the phone and breaking a signboard. Her family had also presented CCTV evidence implicating the government doctor.

"Yes we have withdrawn the complaint though we wanted to proceed legally. My aunt wants peace. She faced rampant trouble from the apartment association. We stand by the CCTV evidence we've given. That's genuine," a family member of the woman told NDTV. He also added, "The doctor is an Oncologist. We don't want this police action affect his patients at this time of pandemic

However, the Inspector at the police station where the case was filed denied receiving a request to withdraw the complaint. "We have not received anything. We are investigating as the FIR has been filed. They'd have to approach the court if they want to withdraw," he said.

Narrating the alleged sequence of events, the family member had told NDTV that trouble started at least four months ago when she asked Dr Shanmugam to pay for using her car parking slot at her apartment complex.

"He would call her and harass, asking if he can send her chicken, knowing well she's a vegetarian," the member said.

Though the Chennai police had issued only a CSR receipt earlier they filed the FIR after the controversy drew media attention. He has also been charged for violating quarantine rules and "causing mischief".

DMK MP Kanimozhi had also intervened and sought Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami to ensure that the family's allegations are looked into.

This has become a routine on the part of the police to turn a blind eye on complaints against right wing members. @CMOTamilNadu should immediately intervene and ensure all are treated equally before law.

4/4 - Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) July 25, 2020

The controversy has also drawn attention on social media with many raising questions whether a government doctor can hold such positions in a politically affiliated body.

Dr Subbiah did not respond to calls. However, an unsigned statement from ABVP sent to media says "Misunderstandings between two families now stand cleared and all issues between the two parties have now been resolved. From day one, both Dr Subbiah and ABVP were stating the facts about the misunderstanding emanating from the parking issues but political vultures were indulging in slander and character assassination of Dr Subbiah Shanmugam".