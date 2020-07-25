Harassed By ABVP National President Over Parking Spot, Says Chennai Woman

ABVP national president Dr Subbiah Shanmugam is the Chennai woman's neighbour.

The family of a 52-year-old Chennai woman has alleged the city police is not filing a First Information Report (FIR) on the woman's complaint of harassment against the national president of the ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad), the student wing of the BJP.

ABVP national president Dr Subbiah Shanmugam is her neighbour. The woman's family says Dr Subbiah, who is also a government oncologist, urinated at the doorstep of the woman, threw used face mask and garbage, besides telephonic harassment.

Narrating the alleged sequence of events, a family member told NDTV that trouble started at least four months ago when she asked Dr Shanmugam to pay for using her car parking slot at her apartment complex.

"He would call her and harass, asking if he can send her chicken, knowing well she's a vegetarian," a family member said.

In July, the alleged harassment took a new turn. "The government doctor urinated at her doorstep and threw used mask and other muck at her place. We have CCTV footage, but the police wouldn't register an FIR. They gave only a CSR (Community Service Register) receipt. Though we had given the complaint first seeking legal action for harassment, nuisance and under the Epidemic Act, the police waited for the doctor to give a complaint and falsely made ours a counter complaint," the woman's relative said.

Bala, a police officer at Chennai's Adambakkam police station, denied allegations of police inaction. "The woman did not want the FIR and did not want details made public. She has told us about a compromise being worked out," he said.

To a specific question on whether the police had probed the doctor, the police officer said, "No, the doctor too says both sides are working on a compromise.

When NDTV attempted to reach out to him, initially he said he would call back but did not return the call. Later, he did not respond to fresh calls. A statement from the ABVP confirms the issue over car parking but calls the CCTV footage tampered with.

DMK MP Kanimozhi has sought Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami's intervention.

She tweeted, "This has become a routine on the part of the police to turn a blind eye on complaints against right wing members. @CMOTamilNadu should immediately intervene and ensure all are treated equally before law."

Many on social media have raised questions of violation of norms by Dr Subbiah Shanmugam, a government doctor, for holding position in the ABVP, a politically affiliated body.