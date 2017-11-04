Chennai Weather LIVE Updates: Schools Shut For Fifth Day, MET Predicts Heavy Rainfall

Here are the live updates on the Chennai rains:

Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu continue to receive heavy rainfall as the North East monsoon intensifies. The MET office has forecast heavy rainfall for Chennai and coastal Tamil Nadu for today. The heavy rainfall, which had led to flooding, has resulted in schools in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur declaring a holiday for the 5th consecutive day. Low lying areas and suburbs in Chennai continue to be waterlogged.