Chennai Rain Live Updates: 5 Killed As Rain Hits Several Parts Of Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Heavy rainfall lashed Tamil Nadu, especially the capital city of Chennai leading to several areas witnessing waterlogging and traffic snarls. One rain-related death was reported from Cuddalore district, about 190 km from Chennai. Overnight rain has badly affected several parts of the city as well as areas outside that have no storm water drains.
Here are the live updates on Chennai weather:
Two persons died at suburban Anakaputhur last night after being struck by lightning while two others died in rain related incidents at Cuddalore and Nagapattinam districts, official sources told PTI.
In Chennai, Nungambakkam received 12 cm and Airport 17 cm and both Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts recorded over 10 cm of rain for the period.
Several parts of the state were lashed by heavy rains yesterday. One person was killed yesterday in Thanjavur district when the mud wall of his hut collapsed under the rain impact.
In Chennai, normal life in parts of Vyasarpadi, Otteri, Tiruvotriyur in North Chennai and Velachery and Madipakkam in South Chennai was disrupted.
A weather bulletin said rain or thundershowers was likely to occur tomorrow at most places over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and at many places over the State's interior.
Chennai Rains: Chaos In Tamil Nadu After Downpour. It Could Get Worse, Fear Residents
As heavy rain lashes Tamil Nadu, especially the coastal areas, one rain-related death was reported from Cuddalore district, about 190 km from Chennai. A woman was reportedly killed when a wall of her home collapsed. Overnight rain has badly affected several parts of the city as well as areas outside that have no storm water drains."
Tamil Nadu: Water-logged areas being cleared & uprooted trees being removed in Chennai after heavy rain pic.twitter.com/QSU43oHkta- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2017
The meteorological office has forecast heavy rain in Chennai and "very heavy rainfall" in coastal Tamil Nadu.
The meteorological office has forecast heavy rain in Chennai and "very heavy rainfall" in coastal Tamil Nadu. The heavy spell is expected to continue for next 2-3 days, MeT Director S Balachandran said. He added that about 16 places have already recorded very heavy rainfall and 21 places heavy rainfall.
The weather office said the heavy rain is the result of northeast monsoon that hit the southern coast a few days ago.
A woman was reportedly killed when a wall of her home collapsed in Cuddalore district, about 190 km from Chennai.
No more content