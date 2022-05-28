Four Members Of Family Found Dead Amid Financial Crunch

Police suspect that the man may have first killed his wife, and two children (File)

Four members of a family were found dead at their house in Tamil Nadu's Pozhichalur, Police said today.

Police found the bodies of a man, his wife, and two children inside their house this morning in Pozhichalur, a suburb of Chennai.

Police suspect that the man may have first killed his wife, and two children, before committing suicide following their worsening financial condition.

"It looks like the man murdered the three, and then killed himself as the family was financially distressed after they suffered losses in their business," a police official told NDTV.