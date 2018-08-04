Chennai Professor Suspended For Allegedly Awarding Marks For Money

Cases have been registered against Dr Uma and ten others (Representational)

The Anna University in Chennai has suspended a senior teacher, Dr Uma, for allegedly awarding marks for money, in what's now being called the marks-for-cash scam. The Professor, investigators say, has been granting high marks in exchange for money under the revaluation scheme.

The action by the university comes two days after the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption [DVAC] raided her house and offices following a tip-off, alleging large scale corruption for boosting marks for students during her tenure as Controller of Examinations between 2015 and 2018.

Speaking to NDTV, Vice Chancellor, Prof Surappa said, "We have launched an enquiry. We are looking at the role of others and would suspend a few others too if there's evidence. There is no place for corruption at a university".

The DVAC has already registered a case of criminal conspiracy, forgery, cheating and causing disappearance of evidence against Uma and ten others, including two assistant professors.

A senior officer added, "We've recovered documents of many properties she owns which believe are ill-gotten wealth. Clearly there is a case of assets disproportionate to her known sources of income. We believe we have a strong case but we have a tough job ahead".

Advertisement

Officials say several thousand students had applied for revaluation and were given "exorbitant marks" in return for cash. Officials are not clear about the exact modus operandi and the quantum of the cash involved. However, if proved, this could impact marks scored by students who may have already passed. Prof Surappa added: "Technically it should be possible to identify the exact marks they had scored and award them the same if these cases are proven".

Prof GV Uma, who's presently in the faculty of Information Science and Technology, could not be contacted for her response.