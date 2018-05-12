Chennai Auto Driver, Accomplice Arrested For Misbehaving With Woman

The woman had travelled in an auto on May 7 while returning from college and the duo tried to misbehave with her in an isolated place by using vulgar language and pulling her dupatta, police said.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: May 12, 2018 22:05 IST
16 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Chennai Auto Driver, Accomplice Arrested For Misbehaving With Woman

The auto driver and his friend were arrested for allegedly misbehaving with the woman (Representational)

Chennai:  A Chennai auto driver and his accomplice were arrested today for allegedly misbehaving with a woman passenger recently, police said.

The driver Janarthanan and his friend Pavin were arrested for allegedly misbehaving with the woman, a college student, they said.

The woman, who was staying at a relative's place, had travelled in a shared autorickshaw on May 7 while returning from college.  The auto driver and his friend then tried to misbehave with her in an isolated place by using vulgar language and pulling her dupatta, police said.

The woman, however, managed to escape from them and told her relatives about the incident, following which they filed a complaint.

Comments
After a probe into the matter, including enquiries with other shared auto rickshaw drivers, the duo were arrested early this morning, police said.

Unlike regular autorickshaws, share autos carry several passengers and charge lesser rates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Chennai CrimeSexual AssaultChennai

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreKarnataka Elections Karnataka Elections VotingVoting in KarnatakaKarnataka Exit Poll

................................ Advertisement ................................