Chennai Auto Driver, Accomplice Arrested For Misbehaving With Woman The woman had travelled in an auto on May 7 while returning from college and the duo tried to misbehave with her in an isolated place by using vulgar language and pulling her dupatta, police said.

The auto driver and his friend were arrested for allegedly misbehaving with the woman (Representational) Chennai: A Chennai auto driver and his accomplice were arrested today for allegedly misbehaving with a woman passenger recently, police said.



The driver Janarthanan and his friend Pavin were arrested for allegedly misbehaving with the woman, a college student, they said.



The woman, who was staying at a relative's place, had travelled in a shared autorickshaw on May 7 while returning from college. The auto driver and his friend then tried to misbehave with her in an isolated place by using vulgar language and pulling her dupatta, police said.



The woman, however, managed to escape from them and told her relatives about the incident, following which they filed a complaint.



After a probe into the matter, including enquiries with other shared auto rickshaw drivers, the duo were arrested early this morning, police said.



Unlike regular autorickshaws, share autos carry several passengers and charge lesser rates.



