CBI Court Sentences Official To 3 Years In Prison In Corruption Case

A trap was laid and the accused K Shakthi was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant, a CBI release said.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: October 30, 2018 20:26 IST
The CBI court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the Directorate of Light Houses and Lightships official

Chennai: 

A CBI court today sentenced a senior official of Directorate of Light Houses and Lightships to three years' rigorous imprisonment in a corruption case.

A CBI release said its Anti-Corruption Branch had registered a case in 2014 against K Shakthi, Deputy Director, Directorate of Light Houses and Lightships, Chennai, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, alleging he demanded Rs 25,000 as bribe from contractor K Mani for issuing certain additional contract work.

Mr Mani had filed a complaint.

A trap was laid and K Shakthi was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant, the release said.

Special Judge for CBI cases, A Thiruneela Prasad, sentenced K Shakthi to undergo three years' RI and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, it said.

