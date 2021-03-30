Cars Of Tamil Nadu Speaker, State Minister Collide On Way To PM Modi's Rally

They were going to attend an election rally in Dharapuram, to be addressed by PM Modi

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal and Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani escaped unhurt after their cars collided near Tirupur, while they were going to attend an election rally in Dharapuram, to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this afternoon.

According to police, the cars, part of the convoy of both the VIPs, collided at a junction near Dharapuram.

Under the impact, the windscreen and bumper of Mr Dhanapal's car were damaged. Mr Velumani's car's rear bumper was also damaged, they said.

While Mr Dhanapal and Mr Velumani escaped unhurt and left for the venue in separate vehicles, two security personnel sustained minor injuries, they said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister EK Palaniswami and deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam were also attending the rally, organised to garner support for BJP state president L Murugan who is contesting from Dharapuram for the April 6 assembly polls.



