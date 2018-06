The student's body was found hanging from the ceiling fan. (Representational)

A 21-year-old MBA student today allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room, reportedly over love failure, police said.The student's body was found hanging from the ceiling fan, they said.The incident came to light after the student's classmates found his room locked from the inside and there was no response from him.College authorities with the help of police broke open the door and found him dead. He had also slashed his wrist, they said.Inquiry revealed that love failure was the reason for his taking the extreme step, the police said.