Murder Convict Escapes From Hospital In Coimbatore

The man was serving life sentence in a murder case. (Representational)

A murder convict today fled from a government hospital in Coimbatore where he was undergoing treatment, police said.

The convict, 31-year-old Selvaraj, serving life sentence in a murder case, allegedly cut off his wrist and consumed mosquito repellent last week in his cell and had to be admitted to the hospital.

He had allegedly tried to commit suicide due to differences with his wife, police said.

Selvaraj, from Sankari in Salem district, was found missing from the hospital early today. A search has been launched to arrest him, police said.