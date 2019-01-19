Five Of A Family Found Dead In Coimbatore, Police Suspect Suicide

The police forced the house door open and found five bodies inside. (Representational)

In a suspected case of suicide, five members of a family were found dead in their house in Coimbatore today, the police said.

The family's neighbours noticed that the house was closed for a long time in the afternoon and when some of them looked inside through a window, they found a man's body hanging from the ceiling, the police said.

The police forced the door open and found four more bodies -- of the man's wife, two children and his mother -- on the floor.

It is suspected that the man might have given poison to the family and later hanged himself, the police said.