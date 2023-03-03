Bihar Officials To Visit Tamil Nadu, Meet Workers Over Fake Attack Reports

Tamil Nadu Police said videos of attack on migrant worker are false (Representational)

Tamil Nadu and Bihar officials have warned against spreading rumours about attacks on migrant workers from Bihar in the southern state, which has led to panic among the workers and even heated scenes in the Bihar assembly.

Officers from Bihar are reaching Tamil Nadu tomorrow to meet migrant workers along with local officials, sources in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's office told NDTV.

The police in both the states are closely keeping an eye on social media to check rumours about attacks on migrant workers from Bihar.

Bulk fake messages on WhatsApp being forwarded in a swarm seem to be behind the panic.

District Collectors in Tamil Nadu have issued appeals in Hindi asking migrant workers not to be scared.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said the Tamil Nadu Police have clarified that the videos are "baseless."

"DGP Tamil Nadu is categorically stating that it is completely baseless and rumour mongering that migrant workers of Bihar are being targeted in Tamil Nadu. Old video of violence is mischievously being spread stating people of Bihar are no longer safe in Tamil Nadu, creating panic," Mr Yadav tweeted.

DGP Tamilnadu is categorically stating that it is completely baseless and rumour mongering that migrant workers of Bihar are being targeted in Tamilnadu.

— Office of Tejashwi Yadav (@TejashwiOffice) March 2, 2023

"Bihar DGP has spoken to Tamil Nadu DGP. Other senior officers of the Bihar Police are in touch with senior officials of the Tamil Nadu Police. The Tamil Nadu Police said the videos are fake and misleading," Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) Patna JS Gangwar told news agency ANI, referring to fake videos of migrant workers being attacked in the southern state.

"Videos of some old personal disputes were shot and it was published saying that it is against residents of Bihar. They have said that no such incident has taken place. Tamil Nadu Police are taking action continuously and providing protection," said Mr Gangwar.

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu said the videos circulating on social media were fake and "mischievous."

"Somebody in Bihar posted a false and mischievous video saying migrant workers from Bihar are being attacked in Tamil Nadu. Two videos are in circulation and both are false. These two incidents happened earlier in Tiruppur and Coimbatore. In both cases, the clash was not between the people of Tamil Nadu and migrant workers. One was a clash between two groups of Bihar migrant workers and another video was of a clash between two residents of Coimbatore," Mr Babu said, according to ANI.