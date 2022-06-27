Amid AIADMK Power Tussle, A Meet Likely To Clip O Panneerselvam's Role

O Panneerselvam has called the meeting "illegal". (File photo)

The AIADMK in Tamil Nadu has called for a meeting today amid speculation that the party's chief and Treasurer O Panneerselvam would be stripped of his position or expelled from the party.

The letter, which does not mention any leader's name, says the meeting is called following pleas by headquarters office bearers. Mr Panneerselvam's rival Edappadi Palanisamy, or EPS is the headquarters secretary of the party.

The meeting has been called amid attempts by Mr Palanisamy, the party's No. 2, to become the General Secretary of the party. OPS, however, wants the present dual leadership to continue.

In a tweet OPS has called the meeting "illegal". Mr Pannerselvam, or OPS, added that meetings could be convened only with the approval of both coordinator and co-coordinator.

The EPS camp, however, said there is "no dual leadership" in the party. "The headquarters secretary steers the party and there is nothing wrong about this meet," a pro EPS spokesperson who did not want his name quoted said.

EPS' attempts to become the general secretary of the party suffered a setback last week when the Madras High Court restrained any such decision at the General Council meeting following a plea by a General Council member challenging AIADMK'S internal elections.

The meeting had turned chaotic as senior leaders from the EPS camp rejected all resolutions OPS had moved and called for a fresh general council meet on July 11 to adopt resolutions to pave way for EPS' takeover as General Secretary.

A day after the General Council meet, EPS camp announced that there is no dual leadership in the party as the General Council did not ratify their appointment. "Now OPS is only the Treasurer and EPS is only the Headquarters Secretary," senior leader CV Shanmugam, part of EPS camp, told NDTV.

Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had made OPS her stand-in Chief Minister twice when she had to step down following Court convictions. He was also elevated for the third time before she died. However, Sasikala, Jayalalithaa's friend who took over the party sacked him as he had rebelled against her and made EPS the Chief Minister before she went to jail following her conviction in the disproportionate assets case in which Jayalalithaa was the prime accused. Jayalalithaa, revered as Amma across the state, had died in December 2016 after a prolonged illness.

Later OPS and EPS joined hands and expelled Sasikala. EPS made OPS Deputy Chief Minister. OPS who became the Coordinator of the party made EPS the Joint Coordinator.